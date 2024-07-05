MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,402 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $7,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in MetLife by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,661,000 after purchasing an additional 293,925 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,304,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,088,000 after buying an additional 86,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

