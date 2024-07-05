Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.38. 3,560,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,810,036. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.32.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

