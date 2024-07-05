Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 633,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,010. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

