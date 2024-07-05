Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 22,514 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 688.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 5,371,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,653. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.