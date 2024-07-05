Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.0% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $682.51. 1,403,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $635.90 and a 200 day moving average of $588.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88. The company has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.34.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

