MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 3,291 shares.The stock last traded at $11.76 and had previously closed at $12.09.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.