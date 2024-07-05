Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

TIGO stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 499.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $627,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

