Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after buying an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $45,150,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,244. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average of $112.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,593,731. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

