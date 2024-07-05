Monero Price Tops $155.15 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and $57.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $155.15 or 0.00271844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,073.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.74 or 0.00570746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00112857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00035894 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

