Morgan Stanley Cuts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to $68.50

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

