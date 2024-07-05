MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $15.87 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 83.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00199991 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.