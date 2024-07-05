Nathan D. Manning Sells 1,167 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

