National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $499.45

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $499.45 and last traded at $499.30, with a volume of 70344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $497.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.75.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,735,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,893,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 122.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 447.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

