Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.74

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.74 and traded as high as $20.93. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 48,348 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $241.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Natural Gas Services Group

In other news, CEO Justin Jacobs purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,606.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Further Reading

