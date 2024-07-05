Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,217.50 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00083325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00022445 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010412 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

