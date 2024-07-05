Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Modular Medical accounts for approximately 13.8% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Modular Medical stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 228,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,399. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

