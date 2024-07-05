NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $559.26 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00007903 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $559.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,981,560 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,303,023 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,887,715 with 1,094,303,023 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.29473238 USD and is down -13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $471,587,429.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

