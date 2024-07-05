NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,017 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.34% of NexGen Energy worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 118.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. 1,162,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -709.29 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXE. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

