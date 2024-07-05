NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.83. 4,487,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,555,230. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.