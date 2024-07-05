NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NEE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

