Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading Down 13.9%

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 0.30 and last traded at 0.30. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.46.

About Nexus Uranium

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an option to acquire 90% interest in the Wray Mesa uranium project with 308 unpatented mining claims covering 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

