Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,432 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.8 %

CFR traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $97.74. The company had a trading volume of 871,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

