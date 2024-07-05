Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,887 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after acquiring an additional 451,597 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $22,081,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,186,000 after purchasing an additional 194,228 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

