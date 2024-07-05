Norden Group LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Medpace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Medpace by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,409,000 after purchasing an additional 137,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.3 %

MEDP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $401.99. 93,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.02. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $437.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.14.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

