Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nuvalent

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,566,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,612,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,338,831.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,566,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,612,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,338,831.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $14,652,285. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,668 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after acquiring an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $18,831,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Trading Down 1.3 %

Nuvalent stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.