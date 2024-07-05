Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 1,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
