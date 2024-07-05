On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Trading Down 2.9%

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

On the Beach Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

