Oppenheimer Increases Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $38.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 123.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Pharvaris Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $22,440,000. venBio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after buying an additional 654,832 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $7,994,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $2,805,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

