Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Shares Down 3.4%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07. 48,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 104,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on OBK shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $947.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

