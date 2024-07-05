Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Shares Up 0.6%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. 1,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.