Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Sells £1,107,649.64 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,203,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total value of £1,107,649.64 ($1,401,024.08).

Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 2nd, Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £43,647.36 ($55,207.89).

ONT opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.32) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 279 ($3.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £902.27 million, a PE ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.21.

ONT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 282 ($3.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 276.75 ($3.50).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

