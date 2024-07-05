Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Sells £1,107,649.64 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,203,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total value of £1,107,649.64 ($1,401,024.08).
Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £43,647.36 ($55,207.89).
ONT opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.32) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 279 ($3.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £902.27 million, a PE ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.21.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
