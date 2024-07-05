Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAM

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

PAM stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.63. 362,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,667. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.