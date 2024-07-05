Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Up 2.2%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 55,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 200,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.