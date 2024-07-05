Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

