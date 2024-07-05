Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $122.49 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001406 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 122,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.