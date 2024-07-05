PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Shares of PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

PAX Global Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

