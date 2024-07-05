PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,541,000 after buying an additional 306,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $59.64. 6,908,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,210,254. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

