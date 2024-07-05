Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Susan Davy Sells 5,951 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.16), for a total transaction of £33,682.66 ($42,603.92).

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Susan Davy bought 22 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £132 ($166.96).

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Davy purchased 21 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.11) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($191.25).

On Friday, April 19th, Susan Davy bought 23 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($189.68).

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PNN traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 602.50 ($7.62). The stock had a trading volume of 657,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,866. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 636.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 669.65. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 775 ($9.80). The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.33 ($0.38) per share. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152,500.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.41) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.50) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

