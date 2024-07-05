Pepe (PEPE) Trading Down 22.2% This Week

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Pepe has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $3.77 billion and $1.54 billion worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pepe

Pepe’s launch date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000832 USD and is down -14.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 414 active market(s) with $1,284,473,279.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

