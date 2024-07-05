Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Acquires £142.76 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mace bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £142.76 ($180.57).

Sarah Mace also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Sarah Mace sold 3,410 shares of Personal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £5,387.80 ($6,814.82).

Personal Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:PGH opened at GBX 169 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.11. The firm has a market cap of £52.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,207.14 and a beta of 0.40. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 145.02 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 199 ($2.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.