Peter Molloy Buys 500,000 Shares of Firebrick Pharma Limited (ASX:FRE) Stock

Firebrick Pharma Limited (ASX:FRE – Get Free Report) insider Peter Molloy acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,500.00 ($19,000.00).
Firebrick Pharma Price Performance
Firebrick Pharma Company Profile
Firebrick Pharma Limited engages in the development and partnering of broad-spectrum antimicrobial spray for the treatment of common cold under the Nasodine name in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Firebrick Pharma
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Investing in Cooling Technologies: 3 Top Stocks to Beat the Heat
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Firebrick Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firebrick Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.