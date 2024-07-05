Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 6.7 %

PHAR stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £100.26 million, a PE ratio of -266.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.92. Pharos Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 25.90 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99.

Insider Activity at Pharos Energy

In related news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £986.25 ($1,247.47). Insiders purchased a total of 12,083 shares of company stock valued at $293,937 over the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

