Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $175,938.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $77,541.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,935,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $175,938.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Phreesia by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Phreesia by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 471,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 193,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

