Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE TPX opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

