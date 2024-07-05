Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Shares Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,237,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Plateau Energy Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The firm has a market cap of C$75.94 million and a PE ratio of -13.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65.

About Plateau Energy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.