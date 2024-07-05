Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.03

Shares of Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 77500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

