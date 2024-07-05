Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.29

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 31026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of research firms have commented on PLRX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,959,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after purchasing an additional 173,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 464,860 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after acquiring an additional 412,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

