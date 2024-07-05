Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Achieves $82.54 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $82.54 million and $6,967.35 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00109227 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08452248 USD and is up 7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $14,514.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

