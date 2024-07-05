Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 26.5% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $113.88 million and approximately $5,851.32 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08452248 USD and is up 7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $14,514.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

