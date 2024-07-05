Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 171332078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
